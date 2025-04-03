Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Podcast Powerhouse, Nick Viall, Inks Exclusive Landmark Deal with Libsyn

This Marks One of the Most Competitive Podcast Auctions of the Year

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising and hosting partnership renewal with multi-hyphenate Nick Viall; his widely-popular podcast, The Viall Files; and his leading audio-first lifestyle media company, Envy Media, which specializes in pop culture and relationship-themed shows. This renewal follows a fiercely competitive bidding season, underscoring Libsyn's commitment to fueling growth for top-tier creators and independent voices in podcasting.

This milestone marks a pivotal time for Nick and Libsyn, cementing Envy Media as the top pop culture podcast destination for listeners. As one of Libsyn's most significant deals yet, it extends the successful partnership with Nick and Envy Media over the next three years.

"Speaking on behalf of everyone at Libsyn, we are honored to continue our partnership with The Viall Files and Envy Media," says Libsyn Ads Chief Revenue Officer Rick Selah. "Nick Viall is the consummate professional in our business, and his group is simply incredible to work with, making it seamless for our sales team to drive successful brand campaigns within their content. We're ecstatic for the opportunity to continue bringing millions of dollars of revenue to The Viall Files for years to come."

Nick Viall is a TV personality, award-winning podcast host, and best-selling author. Since appearing on The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise, and The Bachelor, and competing on Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Nick has become one of the most well-known talking heads in the dating/relationship and reality TV space. His wildly successful weekly, multi-episode podcast, The Viall Files, explores relationship dynamics and reality TV through exclusive interviews with celebrities and reality TV recaps. Since its inception in 2019, the show has amassed over 250 million downloads, continuously charts at #1 in Society & Culture and #3 Globally on Apple Podcasts, and last year's Spotify Wrapped Report named the show in the Top 50 Podcasts in the U.S.. It has also been nominated for a People's Choice Award and was voted one of the Top 10 Podcasts by the Associated Press.

"Over the last six years, I've had the pleasure of having the best job in the world. My mission has been to create the ultimate destination for the things I love: pop culture, relationships, reality TV, and more. The team at Libsyn have been the best partners imaginable in helping me reach that goal," Nick Viall shares. "I'm beyond lucky to have my wife, Natalie, as my co-host, and I'm so excited about Envy's growing family of hosts, including Katie Maloney, Dayna Kathan, Crystal Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, and more to be announced soon. Above all, I'm grateful for our household of listeners who make this show possible every day."

"It is so rare in the entertainment business to find a network that wants to get up every morning and be in the foxhole with you, and I feel so lucky to have found that in Libsyn," says Byron Ashley of Settebello Entertainment, Viall's manager and Executive Producer of The Viall Files. " The entire Libsyn team is insanely hard working, extraordinarily sophisticated, and above-all, fair and honest, and I could not be more excited to spend the coming years continuing to build with them all."

Nick is represented by Settebello Entertainment, United Talent Agency, TMP Artists, Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP, and align Public Relations.

ABOUT ENVY MEDIA

Envy Media is a leading audio-first lifestyle media company with a focus on pop culture and relationship-themed shows, founded by podcast host, television personality, and bestselling author Nick Viall. Envy Media is best known for their weekly multi-episode podcast "The Viall Files", which recently charted at #3 in the world, has amassed over 150 million downloads, was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2020, and was voted a Top 10 Podcast of 2019 by AP. Envy Media's podcasts have been featured in The New York Times, New York Magazine's The Cut, Esquire, and Glamour. Beginning in 2024, Envy Media will be launching multiple new audio-first series, hosted by a combination of established pop culture personalities and Envy Media's homegrown talent.

Envy Media's current podcast slate includes:

The Viall Files with Nick Viall, comprised of 3 different series: Going Deeper Reality Recap Ask Nick

Disrespectfully with Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan

Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia

ABOUT NICK VIALL

Nick Viall is an entertainment podcast host, television personality, and bestselling author. His wildly successful podcast, The Viall Files, explores relationship dynamics and reality TV through exclusive interviews with celebrities and reality TV recaps. Nick most notably rose to fame after starring in the 21st season of ABC's The Bachelor. He has since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and completed guest appearances on TV series such as Insecure, Teachers, Speechless, and Family Guy. He boasts an impressive social following of over 3M and released his first book, Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating, in October 2022 (which became a USA Today Best-Seller instantly).

ABOUT LIBERATED SYNDICATION

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 70,000 shows and delivers over 2.5 billion downloads annually to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

