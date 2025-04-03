A Message of Love, a Celebration of Faith: Easter at Grace Family Church

Easter at Grace Family Church is more than just a service. It's an opportunity to gather with family and friends, reflect on the meaning of Easter, and celebrate a love that overcame sin, fear, and doubt.

This Easter, Grace Family Church invites the community to discover how Love Overcame it all. Through a powerful message of hope, uplifting music, and a welcoming atmosphere, everyone will experience the peace and joy found in the resurrection of Jesus.

Easter With Your Family



With multiple locations across Tampa Bay, there's a place for everyone to experience Easter in a meaningful and personal way.

Event Details:

Locations Around Tampa Bay: Carrollwood, Clearwater, Land O Lakes, Lutz, South Tampa, Suncoast, Temple Terrace, and Ybor

Easter Weekend: With 41 service times throughout April 18-20

Be a part of something special this Easter. Come expectant to see how Love Overcame.

For more information, visit EasterAtGrace.com .

About Grace Family Church

Grace Family Church is a non-denominational, Bible-based, multi-site church located in 8 neighborhoods in Tampa, Florida. Visitors will find a welcoming community of people, an engaging worship style, and relevant messages to help them grow in their faith. For more information, visit gfcflorida.com

