Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 21:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Message of Love, a Celebration of Faith: Easter at Grace Family Church

Finanznachrichten News

Easter at Grace Family Church is more than just a service. It's an opportunity to gather with family and friends, reflect on the meaning of Easter, and celebrate a love that overcame sin, fear, and doubt.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / This Easter, Grace Family Church invites the community to discover how Love Overcame it all. Through a powerful message of hope, uplifting music, and a welcoming atmosphere, everyone will experience the peace and joy found in the resurrection of Jesus.

Easter With Your Family

Easter With Your Family

Easter at Grace Family Church is more than just a service. It's an opportunity to gather with family and friends, reflect on the meaning of Easter, and celebrate a love that overcame sin, fear, and doubt. Whether exploring faith for the first time or looking for a place to connect and find community, you're welcome here.

With multiple locations across Tampa Bay, there's a place for everyone to experience Easter in a meaningful and personal way.

Event Details:

Locations Around Tampa Bay: Carrollwood, Clearwater, Land O Lakes, Lutz, South Tampa, Suncoast, Temple Terrace, and Ybor

Easter Weekend: With 41 service times throughout April 18-20

Be a part of something special this Easter. Come expectant to see how Love Overcame.

For more information, visit EasterAtGrace.com.

####

About Grace Family Church

Grace Family Church is a non-denominational, Bible-based, multi-site church located in 8 neighborhoods in Tampa, Florida. Visitors will find a welcoming community of people, an engaging worship style, and relevant messages to help them grow in their faith. For more information, visit gfcflorida.com

Contact:

Melissa Vicinanza
Grace Family Church
Phone: (813) 265-4151
Email: mel@gfcflorida.com
Website: easteratgrace.com

.

SOURCE: Grace Family Church



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.