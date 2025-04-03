Tariffs Should Have Little Effect on AAA Distributor's Home Improvement Product Inventory or Prices

The national distributor and retailer of cabinetry, doors and other home renovations products leverages its business model to ensure steady supplies and pricing for wholesalers, contractors and DIY homeowners.

The Trump Administration announced tariffs on April 2 that are expected to increase the price of all imported goods by at least 10 percent, and by 20 to 34 percent on goods from China, Japan and Europe. However, Michael Neal, president of AAA Distributor, one of the nation's largest home improvement outlets, said the tariffs will have little if any effect on the company's prices or product availability.

AAA Distributor, with massive distribution centers in the Philadelphia, Dallas, and Spokane, Washington areas, and with sales via multiple online channels, is a national distributor, wholesaler and retailer of flooring, kitchen and bath products.

Neal, an industry veteran with two decades of experience as a regional director for Lowes and Home Depot, said AAA Distributor's business model minimizes its exposure to the effects of tariffs, which are import taxes that usually are passed on to consumers.

"We have millions of dollars of inventory in cabinets and doors in each of our locations," Neal said. "We've already purchased to service the customers essentially through all of 2025. We already have the orders, and we already have them in the warehouse. We've positioned ourselves to weather any storm and then decide where to buy from."

Neal said AAA Distributor's business model is diversified, marketing to wholesalers, contractors and individual homeowners, and it does the same with its suppliers.

"We wanted to make sure that we were spread out, so we also did that with domestic versus international suppliers," he said. "We can swing our business very quickly and still service all of those segments of our business and not impact the consumer's bottom line."

AAA Distributors maintains business relationships with suppliers worldwide, which means it can avoid tariffs that target specific countries. AAA Distributors also purchases home improvement products from multiple domestic suppliers, including longtime partner Fabuwood, which manufactures cabinetry at facilities in New Jersey. "That means all I have to do is transition my business to one of my other manufacturers or to our manufacturers here in the United States," he said.

AAA Distributor sells cabinetry, doors and other supplies for kitchen, bath and general home renovation projects at its primary location in Philadelphia, The Ugly Duck Warehouse in Spokane, and Surplus Building Materials in Dallas, and at online channels including USADistributor.com, SBMTX.com and AllCabinets.com. Each outlet features AAA Distributor's proprietary brand, Lesscare.com, as well as products from hundreds of other suppliers, to ensure the company meets the needs of its varied customers.

"It's about the customer experience and being able to cater to the customer in your line of business the way that customer has expectations, keeping in mind that that customer has never done a door or kitchen project before, so their experience will be based off their first experience with you," Neal said.

For more information, visit aaadistributor.com.

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. Headquartered in Philadelphia, its large showroom (120,000 square feet) in Philadelphia offers samples, displays, and free 3D design services with the assistance of 12 full-time interior designers. AAA designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures. In addition to warehouse locations in Philadelphia, Surplus Building Materials in Dallas and The Ugly Duck Warehouse in Spokane, AAA Distributor has showrooms in the southeast and northeast U.S.

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire