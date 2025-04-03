Destination NSW: Lifestyle Icon Martha Stewart Confirmed As Vivid Sydney 2025's Global Storyteller

SYDNEY, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's original global influencer, long before the term existed,Martha Stewart, is set to join Vivid Sydney for an exclusive, one off, In Conversation event.

Martha will reflect on her extraordinary career, the evolution of her personal brand and the changing face of food, design and home life. She'll also share candid insights into her most memorable moments in popular culture-and what it really takes to stay relevant for over four decades.

"I have made some wonderful memories traveling to Australia over the years, so I am thrilled to return for Vivid Sydney. The conversation will be fun and honest, covering many aspects of my life and career", says Martha Stewart. "I'm always looking for inspiration when I travel so I'm excited to see what Sydney has to offer."

In Conversation with Martha Stewart will take place at International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney on Wednesday, 28 May.

The first self-made female billionaire, Martha Stewart is an Emmy Award® winning television host, and best-selling writer of 101 books. The go to source for homemaking and culinary inspiration around the world, Martha didn't just live the American Dream - she defined it.

From her first book, Entertaining, published in 1982, Martha Stewart has remained a household name. Never far from pop culture's pulse, she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023 and, last year, was the subject of Netflix's watercooler documentary Martha.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini says, "Vivid Sydney is unrivalled in its ability to offer exclusive, unmissable, and one-of-a-kind events to visitors. It's incredibly exciting to welcome one of the most revered and fascinating minds to Sydney. We could not think of a better figure that encapsulates this year's theme of Dream more than Martha Stewart."

Martha Stewart is the latest in Vivid Sydney's Global Storyteller series, designed to bring together the world's brightest minds and creative leaders to provide new forms of creative exchange and interactive engagement. Previous speakers include, pop culture sensations Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White, comedic visionary Amy Poehler, local superstar Troye Sivan, and Hollywood trailblazers Baz Luhrmann and Spike Lee.

Vivid Sydney will be held from Friday 23 May to Saturday 14 June. Tickets to In Conversation with Martha Stewart are on sale Friday, 4 April at 9.00am AEDT at vividsydney.com.

