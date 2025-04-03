PRAY.COM Releases First Fully AI-Generated Biblical Mini-Series 'Ruth'

Epic Saga of Loss and Redeeming Love Hosted by Reality TV Star Savannah Chrisley as part of Heroes in the Bible Series

PRAY.COM, the world's leading app for daily prayer and faith-based content, has just launched the first-ever fully-AI-generated biblical mini-series, a 4-episode saga based on the epic love story from the book of Ruth. This is also PRAY.COM's first "Heroes in the Bible" series based on a female hero, and features Savannah Chrisley as the host, introducing each episode and providing thoughtful commentary.

The production features realistic-looking visuals created entirely through AI, paired with immersive narration, rich audio design, and studio-quality musical orchestration to bring the podcast's storytelling to life in a captivating video format.

Heroes in the Bible: Ruth is a tale of courage, devotion, and unexpected love set against the backdrop of ancient traditions and unimaginable tragedy. With powerful themes of sacrifice, redemption, and hope, this dramatic retelling breathes life into a story where hearts are tested, faith is rewarded, and love triumphs in the face of adversity.

"We are honored to bring Ruth's story to life - a timeless saga meeting cutting-edge technology to reach new audiences with such important lessons about loss and loyalty," said Max Bard, VP of Content, who led the development of the project. "We first started experimenting with visual AI storytelling in our podcast trailers, and as our understanding deepened, it became clear that we could take it further - telling a complete Bible story entirely through AI. We're incredibly proud of the result and excited to share more series like this in the future."

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, PRAY.COM is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based content. Reaching more than 200 million podcast downloads, PRAY.COM is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. PRAY.COM provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories.

A former reality TV star as well as makeup guru and social media influencer, Savannah is host of the popular podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," approaching difficult conversations from a vulnerable, uncomfortable place in order to grow and learn.

