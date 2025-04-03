Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or "the Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, wishes to update investors on the advancements in its Credit Rating Security ("CRS") program. As the merits of the CRS solution becomes more widely recognized, the Company has been able to expand both potential buyers and sellers of CRS to now include three leading hedge funds and two insurance companies, who together are negotiating terms to the first groupings of bonds which will be referenced in these first issuances. In a list of over 30 bonds being reviewed the Company expects transactions in CRS to be finalized in Q2 2025. Positive reception from hedge funds and institutional buyers underscores the potential for CRS to become a significant risk management tool. Under normal circumstances the Company expects to receive fees of USD $100,000 or more on each bond under which a CRS is issued.

The Company also wishes to announce the expansion of its broker-dealer services to include private placement business across all credit market products. This strategic initiative leverages DelphX's expertise in structured products and credit risk management to deliver innovative funding solutions tailored to mid-market companies. It also follows the requests from hedge funds to provide new lines of investment opportunities which are currently not being presented. Under no circumstances will this expansion infringe on the CRS program or any of its strategic initiatives.

"Based on demand from hedge funds and others who seek new investment opportunities, we are excited to broaden our broker-dealer capabilities to include private placements, targeting mid-market companies with unique financing needs," said Patrick Wood, President and CEO of DelphX Capital Markets Inc. "Our team's experience in bond markets, combined with strategic partnerships, enables us to connect growing corporations with capital efficiently and without harm to our primary focus of Credit Rating Securities. This expansion reinforces our commitment to innovation and value creation in the credit markets and further enhances revenue opportunities for the Company."

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide mitigation of spread and capital charge losses when downgrades occur, while allowing for attractive returns. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade exposure of an underlying security in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247303

SOURCE: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.