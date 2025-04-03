Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - ThreeBestRated, a trusted platform that handpicks the three best local businesses in its respective industry, recognizes Strategic Criminal Defence as one of the top three criminal defense firms in Calgary. This recognition highlights the firm's dedication to legal excellence, client-centered advocacy, and continued commitment to serving communities across Western Canada.

ThreeBestRated evaluates businesses based on its rigorous 50-point inspection process, checking areas such as experience, customer reviews, service quality, legitimacy, and many others. Strategic Criminal Defence's inclusion in this prestigious list highlights its track record of over 10,000 defended cases and its reputation for delivering personalized legal solutions tailored to each client's needs.

A Highlight on Leadership and Expertise

Founded by experienced senior criminal lawyer Michael Oykhman, Strategic Criminal Defence has grown into one of Canada's largest criminal defense networks, with over 20 lawyers nationwide. The firm's recognition by ThreeBestRated reflects its adherence to core values-service, results, integrity, teamwork, drive, and strategy-that guide every aspect of its practice.

"This recognition highlights our team's hard work and focus on providing the best possible outcomes for our clients," Michael Oykhman mentions. "Being named one of Calgary's top three criminal defense firms is an honor and a motivation to continue raising the bar."

Strategic Criminal Defence's success is also attributed to its accessibility and client-first approach. With 24/7 availability and flexible payment structures, Strategic Criminal Defence ensures clients can rely on their services and receive timely support during critical moments. Its lawyers are known for their ability to handle complex cases involving impaired driving, domestic violence, drug offenses, youth crimes, and more-all while maintaining a focus on empathy and strategic problem-solving.

Recognition Reinforces Commitment to Excellence

ThreeBestRated's selection process includes an exhaustive review of small details such as business hours, proximity to clients, customer feedback, and overall service quality. Strategic Criminal Defence's strong performance across these metrics demonstrates its ability to balance legal expertise with exceptional client care. The firm's more than 500 five-star Google reviews further validate its standing, reflecting the trust customers give to them as a reliable advocate in Calgary's legal community.

Michael Oykhman explains, "This acknowledgment is a challenge for us to do better. Every case we take on is an opportunity to learn and grow as a team while helping our clients navigate some of the most challenging times in their lives."

As Strategic Criminal Defence continues to expand its reach across Canada and handle new clients, this recognition is a milestone that strengthens its dedication to innovation, client empathy, and excellence in criminal law.

Strategic Criminal Defence is one of Western Canada's premier criminal defense firms, holding a nationwide network of over 20 accomplished lawyers. Under Michael Oykhman's leadership, the firm has successfully defended over 10,000 cases throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Ontario. Guided by core values of service, results, integrity, teamwork, drive, and strategy, Strategic Criminal Defence provides client-centered legal representation tailored to each case.

Rather than focusing solely on legal precedents, the firm follows a client-first philosophy, creative problem-solving, and strategic thinking. This enables it to deliver comprehensive solutions that address legal challenges and personal circumstances in criminal defense across Canada.

