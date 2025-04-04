Token Communities Ltd.: The Very First APOZ Investment Conference was held in New York

Trump 2.0 has started the new era of global tariff war

Token Communities, Ltd. (OTC Pink:TKCM) held its first informational conference at Sheraton LaGuardia E. Hotel on March 29, 2025 to announce its subsidiary ASC Global, Inc.'s Asia-Pacific OZ Industrial Park ("APOZ") in the State of Texas. Nearly a hundred people signed up and participated to the event, including people interested in relocating their manufacturing facilities into the APOZ Business Park from the Asia Pacific region. People from the press and community leaders from all over the world attended the event which was broadcast online.

The concept of APOZ was presented at this event which it is designed to accommodate manufacturing companies from various industries to relocate and set up their U.S. operations. The first phase is 436 acres, including commercial, industrial, residential and other sections. According to Mr. David Champ, President and CEO of Token Communities, Ltd., "Since the announcement of tariff's by the United States, many overseas manufacturers have been under heavy pressure to avoid these tariffs, and to have their products made in the U.S. Due to this pending trade issue we believe the APOZ is a grand business opportunity to provide a full-service industrial park designed for these companies, and provide them with all types of relocation and operation assistance. There are over a dozen companies expressed strong interest to relocate into the APOZ Business Park. We anticipate have more conferences in California and China, and potentially other locations."

Token Communities, Ltd. (the "Company") is a premium water-front real estate development company in Florida, with over 20 premium waterfront home sites (gulf-access with boat docks in Sarasota County, Charlotte County and others), and office suites (Manatee County) as well as the development rights of Paradise Island in Arcadia, Florida (DeSoto County). In addition to the luxury home development lots on the Gulf coast in Florida, the Company is also working on a APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) project of approximately 500 acres in the Greater Houston Area (Chambers County) which will consist of industrial, commercial, and residential areas to accommodate more than 100 offshore companies and 5,000 residents when fully developed. The Company is also working on a revolutionary affordable home housing development project in the Palm Bay Area (Brevard County, Florida ) and Chambers County, Texas.

David Chen

President of American Software Capital

Phone Number: (631) 397-1111

