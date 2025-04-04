Ruling Maintains Aymium's Patent and Leading Position in Renewable Batteries and Anodes

Cleantech leader Aymium defeated a challenge by Stora Enso to one of Aymium's patents (European Patent EP2697185) that provides exclusive rights to produce, sell and use bio-based materials for renewable battery applications.

In its written opinion, the Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office found Stora Enso's arguments brought before the board "not convincing" and agreed that a clarifying amendment to the claims did not extend the scope of protection of the patent. The ruling further affirms Aymium's position as the global leader in biocarbon materials for battery applications.

Beyond the present ruling, Aymium owns a portfolio of more than 600 patents relating to biocarbon materials, compositions and manufacturing methods, including many specifically relevant to battery materials, and is the dominant global innovator regarding biocarbon materials.

The ruling, combined with Aymium's massive patent portfolio, calls into question the ability of Stora Enso to produce bio-based battery products for which Aymium holds many exclusive patents.

"Aymium was first in the world to develop and patent these innovations and the ruling further affirms Aymium's first-mover position," said Aymium CEO James Mennell. "We are pleased with the outcome and our perfect record maintaining the legal rights of our patents globally. While Aymium will vigorously defend and enforce our patents, we prefer more collaborative solutions and are open to licensing our world leading technologies."

Aymium operates the largest advanced biocarbon production facility in North America in Michigan and has secured and is deploying over $500 million to construct three new facilities across North America that will be operational this year. With more biocarbon production capacity than the rest of the world combined, Aymium is well positioned to supply the battery market as well as other key markets in which it operates.

About Aymium

Aymium produces high-value biocarbon and biohydrogen products that can be used to immediately replace fossil fuels in the production of energy, metals, crops, and in the purification of water and air with no modifications to equipment or processes. Produced using sustainably sourced biomass recovered and unusable wood Aymium's bioproducts are renewable, carbon-negative and they replace emission-heavy fossil fuels such as coal and coke. Aymium's leading technology is backed by more than 600 issued or pending patents on a global basis. Aymium operates and is constructing multiple production facilities in North America and is headquartered in Minnesota, USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403772631/en/

Contacts:

Scott Gallagher

sgallagher@gardcommunications.com