Apple's stock suffered a dramatic 8% decline on Thursday, plummeting to a six-month low below €190 after Donald Trump announced extensive new import tariffs. The measures include a general 10% levy on all imports, with China facing an additional 34% tariff on top of existing 20% duties. These tariffs, set to begin April 5th, could significantly impact Apple's business model, which relies heavily on Chinese manufacturing. Jefferies analysts warn that without exemptions, Apple's 2025 net profit could drop by up to 14%. Despite this setback, long-term investors can still appreciate a substantial 32% year-over-year gain in Apple's stock value. The broader market also felt the impact, with the Dow Jones falling 2.8% and the NASDAQ dropping 4.1% on Thursday.

Southeast Asian Supply Chain Disruption

Beyond China, Trump's tariffs target other key Apple manufacturing locations, particularly Vietnam, which faces a severe 46% tariff rate. This undermines Apple's years-long efforts to diversify its supply chain away from China. Vietnam has established a special task force to address the situation, as its economy relies heavily on exports to the United States-valued at $142 billion, nearly 30% of Vietnam's GDP. Other Southeast Asian nations face unexpected tariffs between 32% and 49%, compared to 20% for the EU and 24% for Japan. Economic experts project dire consequences, with UBS estimating the tariffs could reduce US real GDP by 1.5-2 percentage points in 2025 while pushing inflation toward 5%.

