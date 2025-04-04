Arthritis Foundation and American College of Rheumatology Denounce the Dismantling of Programs Critical to Arthritis Research and Chronic Disease Prevention

As organizations representing nearly 60 million adults and children living with arthritis in the United States and the rheumatologists and health care professionals who treat them, we are deeply alarmed by this week's dismantling of multiple branches of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that manage essential research and public health programs critical to the well-being of millions of people living with chronic conditions.

Chronic conditions such as arthritis, lupus, diabetes, heart disease and respiratory illnesses are not just isolated health issues - they are long-term, multifaceted health challenges that require ongoing, coordinated care. If the Make America Healthy Again Commission is to achieve its vision of chronic disease prevention, then programs focused on these diseases should be targeted for support, not dismissal.

At a time when more than half of Americans live with a chronic condition, programs that focus on these conditions are essential to supporting healthier communities. On behalf of our constituents, including an army of passionate arthritis patients and health care professionals, we strongly urge President Trump and Health & Human Services Secretary Kennedy to consider the short-term and long-term impacts of these decisions on patients, communities and the nation, including:

Loss of critical data collection

Drastic reductions in scientific innovation to find essential treatments and eventually a cure

Inability of state and local governments to manage public health risks

Elimination of community-based and self-management programs to help patients manage their diseases and lead healthier lives

The administration must preserve the decades of research and progress in public awareness that we have seen through public health initiatives and support and move toward their promise of eliminating chronic diseases by expanding research of disease interventions for conditions like arthritis, America's leading cause of disability. State and local governments will continue to need support from the federal government to manage chronic disease through existing measures in the programs being discontinued.

Additionally, these changes threaten the last remaining annual dedicated federal research funding for arthritis. Says Dr. Carol Langford, President of the American College of Rheumatology, "It was encouraging when the administration declared a focus on chronic conditions. But in the last month, we have seen federal programs for arthritis and lupus research completely defunded in the DoD and now under threat at the CDC. We cannot move the needle forward on these diseases without research funding."

Further, dismantling the Healthy Aging and other CDC branches will disrupt vital health care services and erode the public health infrastructure, with devastating consequences for this already vulnerable population.

Steven Taylor, President & CEO of the Arthritis Foundation says, "When funding is slashed, we must remember that it is real people who are affected. It leads to delayed diagnoses, limited programs to support patients and fewer policies that reflect what patients truly need. We hear from patients daily about the toll of chronic conditions like arthritis, and these cuts will directly affect them. Patients and their families rely on public health programs and research to manage their arthritis and live full, active lives. As more people are diagnosed with arthritis in the years ahead, the Administration must balance the needs of patients with the ongoing rise in healthcare costs."

We call on policymakers to reconsider these harmful decisions and prioritize the protection and expansion of health care programs that support the chronic disease community. Now, more than ever, we need a federal government that recognizes the importance of research of complex chronic diseases and ensures that every individual has access to the resources and care they need to thrive. It is critical that we stand together to advocate for the rights of those living with chronic conditions and ensure they have the support necessary for a healthy, productive life.

Our organizations remain committed to advocating for the health and well-being of people living with arthritis and musculoskeletal diseases. We will continue to work alongside our partner organizations, caregivers and the community to fight for policies that prioritize research and long-term care and support, and we urge all stakeholders to join us in this important mission.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure - uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

About the American College of Rheumatology

Founded in 1934, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is a not-for-profit, professional association committed to advancing the specialty of rheumatology that serves nearly 10,000 physicians, health professionals, researchers and scientists worldwide. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatology professionals are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases.

