The Auschwitz Jewish Center (AJC) is bringing kosher food back to this once-flourishing Jewish community and adding prayer services to its program in time for the annual March of the Living pilgrimage of tens of thousands of Jews from around the world starting April 23rd.

In addition to providing spiritual services, access to the synagogue for prayer and reflection, and guided tours of its museum, the Auschwitz Jewish Center's kosher concession will offer shelf-stable packaged kosher meals for purchase starting just after Passover. The meals will be available for a nominal fee, and visitors wishing to reserve meals, participate in tours, or attend prayer services can contact the center via https://ajcfus.org/programs/contact-popup .

Before the Holocaust, Oswiecim was home to a thriving Jewish community, which made up more than half of the population and boasted over 30 synagogues. Today, the Auschwitz Jewish Center is the only surviving synagogue from that time and serves as both a museum and an educational center dedicated to fighting hatred and bigotry. Since its reopening, the center has welcomed over 800,000 visitors eager to learn about the Jewish history of Oswiecim. Thousands of students, educators, first responders, and military personnel have participated in its impactful educational programs, which teach the lessons of the Holocaust from the very site of Auschwitz, the most iconic symbol of Nazi death and destruction.

"As more and more visitors come to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust, many also choose to visit the Auschwitz Jewish Center," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Chairman Simon Bergson. "Opening the city's first post-war kosher concession was a natural step, ensuring that Kosher-observant visitors could pray or reflect in our synagogue while also enjoying a kosher meal."

"It is remarkable that nearly a century ago, Oswiecim was more than half Jewish, home to over 30 synagogues, and had kosher butchers, bakeries, and eateries. Opening the town's first post-war kosher concession is a powerful reminder of the resilience of Jewish life in this city. Our responsibility is to honor the legacy of the Jewish community that once thrived here and provide a space where visitors can learn about the past and experience a piece of that living history. This concession is more than just a place to eat - it symbolizes continuity, resilience, and hope for future generations," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Director General Jack Simony.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from Holocaust the to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas's October 7 attacks. The Foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim (Auschwitz), and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town's Jewish community while addressing hate. To date, over 800,000 people have visited the center, and more than 10,000 individuals-such as first responders, military personnel, students, and educators-have taken part in its educational initiatives on tolerance and the Holocaust. For more information, visit: https://ajcfus.org/ .

