Liberty Paves the Way for More Borrowers in the Growing Loan Market

In a market with a rising number of new loans funded, Liberty has flexible home loan solutions to help customers who may not meet traditional lending requirements.

According to the latest Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) data, new residential loans funded by authorized deposit-taking institutions increased by 18% from the December quarter of 2023 to 2024. Owner-occupied loans continue to lead the market, making up almost 64% of new residential loans funded in December 2024.

However, homebuyers who may not fit the rigid criteria of traditional lenders could face difficultly securing funding. Leading non-bank lender Liberty offers tailored lending solutions to support a diverse range of borrowers.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, emphasized the lender's focus on flexible home loans.

"From first-time buyers to seasoned investors, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their property goals, and we're here to help make that a reality," said Ms Pantarotto.

"We understand no two borrowers are the same, which is why we offer free-thinking home loans to help more people," said Ms Pantarotto.

Whether a customer has a smaller deposit, variable income sources, or a complex credit history, Liberty is dedicated to finding ways to support them.

"By looking at the unique circumstances of each borrower, we can help them navigate the complexities of the lending process and unlock opportunities that may have otherwise been out of reach," said Ms Pantarotto.

From stepping into a first or next home, to expanding a property portfolio, Liberty has home loans tailored to customers individual needs.

"Our flexible solutions continue to open doors for borrowers who may have faced challenges securing lending with traditional institutions," said Ms Pantarotto.

Beyond home loans, Liberty offers solutions across personal, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"Our free-thinking and customer-centric approach has allowed us to help over 900,000 people achieve their lending goals," said Ms Pantarotto.

