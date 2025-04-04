ACOFP: American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Conclave of Fellows Welcomes 2025 Class

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) Conclave of Fellows honored thirteen physicians with the designation of Fellow of the ACOFP and three with the designation of Distinguished Fellow of the ACOFP during its 62nd Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars in Palm Springs, California.

The designation of Fellow is bestowed upon candidates who have contributed outstanding national and local service through teaching, authorship, research or professional leadership. Additionally, these individuals have demonstrated a commitment to the health and welfare of their patients and to the future of osteopathic family medicine. The 2025 class of the ACOFP Conclave of Fellows includes:

Danielle Barnett-Trapp, DO, FACOFP

Philip Collins, DO, FACOFP

Anthony Elkins, DO, FACOFP

Abigail Frank, DO, FACOFP

Jeffrey Gold, MS, DO, FACOFP

Bradley Goldstein, DO, CAQSM, MPH, MS, FACOFP

Janel H. Johnson, DO, MPH, FACOFP

Alicia Martin, DO, FACOFP

Susan R. Medalie, DO, FACOFP

Mark Robinson, DO, FAIHM, FACOFP

Randy Sexton, DO, FACOFP, MA

Jesse Shaw, DO, CAQSM, USAW, FACOFP

Sarah Wolff, DO, FACOFP

During the ACOFP Conclave of Fellows Ceremony, three physicians were recognized as Distinguished Fellows of the ACOFP for their exceptional service to the organization and the osteopathic family medicine profession. This year's Distinguished Fellow Award recipients include:

Steven H. Barag, DO, FACOFP dist.

Jennifer L. Gwilym, DO, FAAFP, CS, FACOFP dist.

William B. Swallow, DO, MS, FACOFP dist.

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

