Herman Miller Expands European Retail Offering to Four New Markets

Throughout spring, the global leader in design will expand the brand's presence with online stores for Denmark, Finland, Spain, and Sweden

ZEELAND, Mich., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller will expand the brand's online store presence across Europe this spring with e-commerce websites for Denmark, Finland, Spain, and Sweden. Customers will be able to shop Herman Miller's award-winning ergonomic office chairs portfolio, including Aeron, Cosm, Mirra 2, Setu, and Embody. The offering also includes workspace products, such as desks, lighting, and accessories-in addition to Herman Miller Gaming products.

The Herman Miller Gaming assortment has been available in these markets since 2022. This expansion to the online store experience reflects the brand's continued focus on bringing its pioneering approach to a modern way of living to the region.

Whether shopping for one piece, designing a home office or gaming set-up, or outfitting a small business, these online storefronts will be a resource for both consumers and designers. Customers will be able to research specifications and features of the brand's assortment and have access to shopping tools, like a chair comparison guide that's backed by decades of ergonomic research.

Denmark, Finland, Spain, and Sweden add to an expanding European presence for Herman Miller online and in brick-and-mortar retail locations that include United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Each region's online store utilises location-detection and can also be accessed through the locations tab on store.hermanmiller.com, starting on these dates:

Sweden: 18th March

Denmark: 26th March

Spain: 2nd April

Finland: 28th May

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf-and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

