The Chinese manufacturer said its new bifacial module features a thicker 35 mm frame and 2. 5 mm fully tempered glass on both sides. It has a power conversion efficiency of 23. 3% and a temperature coefficient of -0. 29%/C. Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has unveiled a new bifacial TOPCon solar panel featuring anti-hail technology. "The new module is part of our CS6. 2 series utilizing 182mm Pro cells," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The anti-hail variant is designed for sites prone to hailstorms or asset owners concerned about rising insurance premiums, ...

