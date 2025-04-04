Pristina, Kosovo--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - The American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo issues the following statement: In light of the recent decision of the U.S. Administration to introduce a new tariff structure on imported goods, the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo believes that this is the right moment for Kosovo to consider imposing a unilateral trade preferential arrangement with the United States, by zeroing the customs tariffs on goods imported from the U.S.

While Kosovo has benefited for several years from duty-free access for over 3,500 products under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), goods exported from the United States to Kosovo continue to be subject to customs duties. Removing these tariffs would mark an important and forward-looking step toward deepening trade relations with the United States-Kosovo's closest strategic and economic partner.

This measure would serve as a clear demonstration of Kosovo's readiness to deepen bilateral economic ties and its commitment to shared values of free and fair trade. It would also help position Kosovo favorably in future efforts to pursue a formal Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo encourages the Government of Kosovo to act decisively in this regard and reaffirms its readiness to support institutional efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation, attracting U.S. investment, and creating greater market access for both Kosovar and American businesses.

