SES S.A. ("SES" or the "Company") held the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at its headquarters in Betzdorf, Luxembourg, yesterday.

The shareholders have voted all resolutions in accordance with the recommendations made by SES's Board of Directors, notably the company's 2024 annual accounts and the proposed annual dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share (EUR 0.20 per B-share). The total amount includes the interim dividend of EUR 0.25 per A-share (EUR 0.10 per B-share) already paid to shareholders on 17 October 2024. The final dividend of EUR 0.25 per A-share (EUR 0.10 per B-share) will be paid to shareholders on 17 April 2025.

Also as recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders approved the appointments of Mrs Ellen Lord and Mr John Shaw to the Board of Directors and the non-binding agenda item received from Atlas Infrastructure Partners regarding capital returns.

"The outcome of the AGM is the result of SES's ongoing commitment to productive shareholder engagement, ensuring alignment and confidence in the Company's long-term strategic direction," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. "We greatly appreciate the constructive collaboration and have benefited from our various shareholder discussions. We welcome Ellen Lord and John Shaw to our Board of Directors as we continue to drive SES towards its next phase of success."

Shareholders also re-elected Mr Peter van Bommel, Mrs Fabienne Bozet and Mrs Françoise Thoma as directors for another three-year mandate.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Mr Frank Esser as Chairperson for a period of one year and both, Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries and Mr Peter van Bommel as Vice-Chairperson also for a period of one year.

Detailed results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be available on the company's webpage in due course at: https://www.ses.com/company/investors/shareholder-information/general-meeting-shareholders.

The 2024 Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/company/investors/reports-and-presentations

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The Company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

