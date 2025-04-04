A fire damaged around 100 of the 160 solar panels on the roof of Don Bosco school in Halle, Belgium. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters in Flemish Brabant, Belgium, extinguished a roof fire at Don Bosco school in Halle. "The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished," Brandweerzone Vlaams-Brabant West said in a Facebook statement. "There were no students in the building. No one was hurt. " Local media outlet HLN reported that the roof had about 160 solar panels, with around 100 destroyed in the fire. The blaze also produced a large column ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...