AIM Congress 2025 Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi on Monday with 20,000 Participants

Al Zeyoudi: "Hosting such major international events reflects the UAE's pivotal role as a global hub for investment and trade"

1,250 speakers in more than 400 panel discussions

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE is organizing the 14th edition of the AIM Congress, set to be held under the theme " Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure". The event will take place April 7-9 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Presidents of countries, more than 60 ministers and central-bank governors, 30 city mayors, 1,250 speakers, 16 global financial market representatives, and 600 exhibitors have confirmed their participation in AIM Congress 2025, which shows the congress's significance as a leading global investment platform and underscores the UAE's prominent position on the global investment map. As well as the country's business-friendly environment, making it a preferred destination for international investments that target growth, expansion and opportunity. Needless to say, the UAE is one of the world's leading investor nations.

AIM Congress attracts 20,000 participants from 180 countries worldwide to explore the latest trends and developments in the global investment landscape, address current and future challenges, consolidate global collaboration and work together to develop innovative solutions that will promote a balanced, sustainable global economy.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, stated, "AIM Congress is a leading global platform that brings together decision-makers, business leaders, investors and government officials to discuss economic developments and explore new opportunities that drive sustainable economic growth. The congress also plays a crucial role in fostering strategic partnerships that reshape the future of trade and investment globally, in accordance with the rapid changes in the global economy."

His Excellency emphasized the fact that the world is undergoing unprecedented economic transformation, which in turn necessitates enhanced international cooperation and the adoption of innovative strategies to address challenges and promote sustainable investment. He called on all stakeholders to participate in the 14th edition of the gathering-AIM Congress 2025-which presents a unique opportunity to showcase promising projects and engage with globally respected experts in shaping the future of the economy.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also emphasized that hosting such major international events reaffirms the UAE's pivotal role as a global hub for investment and trade. He noted that the UAE's continued success in foreign trade is the culmination of flexible and proactive economic policies that support the business environment and further the opening of the global market. Additionally, he underscored the importance of innovation and technology in advancing the investment ecosystem, thereby affirming that the UAE is committed to developing a competitive investment environment driven by cutting-edge technology and sustainability while solidifying its position as a key regional and global driver of economic growth.

UAE's Historic Achievements in Foreign Trade

The United Arab Emirates achieved remarkable milestones in foreign trade during 2024, surpassing AED 3 trillion in total trade volume for the first time in its history-equivalent to approximately USD 817 billion. This significant growth reflects the success of the UAE's economic policies in strengthening its position as a global trade hub.

As part of its effort to enhance economic relations, the UAE signed CEPAs (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements) with countries such as India, Indonesia and Turkey. Those agreements contributed to a 42.3% increase in non-oil trade in 2024, accounting for almost 25% of the UAE's total non-oil exports which reached AED 561.2 billion.

These achievements and trade agreements reflect the UAE's strategic vision to solidify its position as a global trade and investment hub, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a resilient and open economic environment connected to international markets.

Leaders' Panel

As part of the congress's agenda, the "Leaders' Panel on New Globalization and Its Impact on Investment Trends" will bring together a panel of distinguished global leaders to discuss the dynamic transformation of the global investment landscape. The session will also highlight the rise of emerging markets, their impact on capital flows, advancements in technology and shifts in economic power dynamics.

The panel will explore how Entrepreneurs are navigating the evolving investment landscape, from traditional assets to cryptocurrencies and how emerging regulations are influencing investment decisions. As well as the challenges and opportunities presented by those transformations in the pursuit of a more equitable, interconnected global economy.

Panel Discussions and Diverse Events

AIM Congress 2025 will feature a diverse range of events, including forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, AIM Investment Awards, Startup Pitch Competition, AI World Championship, country investment destination, AIM Business Incubator and AIM Investment Fund.

The panel discussions and events fall under eight portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

The congress will cover diverse sectors, including intelligent agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance and capital markets, ICT, manufacturing, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, international trade, logistics and transportation, water technology, tourism and education.

Roundtable Meetings

AIM Congress 2025 will host 13 roundtable meetings, including a Ministerial Investment RoundTable, Ministerial Tourism Investment RoundTable, Stock Exchanges RoundTable, Central Banks RoundTable, Unicorns RoundTable, Family Offices Roundtable and Chambers' Talks

In alignment with the Year of Community in the UAE, the roundtable "Philanthropy as a Legacy" will be dedicated to exploring the enduring impact of charitable initiatives. Additionally, the "Global Women's Leadership" roundtable will spotlight the role of women as leaders in business, innovation, culture and philanthropy. Other key discussions include a roundtable for UN-Habitat and a roundtable for mayors and city governors.

Global Forums Hosting

AIM Congress will host 23 events, including local, regional and global forums and conferences, to discuss key issues, challenges and investment opportunities aimed at fostering sustainable global economic growth. These events will be held in collaboration with international organizations such as United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), World Health Organization (WHO), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), among others, underscoring the congress's pivotal role in accelerating global economic development and its success in providing a key platform for global investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to explore new opportunities and forge long-term partnerships that drive economic growth and sustainable development.

The list of global forums includes Global Trade Tech Forum (by the World Economic Forum), India Investment Forum, Japan Investment Forum, China Investment Forum, Russia Investment Forum, Investment in Healthcare (UNCTAD), Investment in Policies (UNCTAD), World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance" conference (in partnership with UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence), the BRICS Business Forum (CNI Brazil), Siemens Forum and the World Without Hunger Forum (UNIDO).

The list also includes regional focus forums covering different regions around the world, including the Regional Focus Forum for African Countries, the Regional Focus Forum for European Countries, the Regional Forum for Latin American and Caribbean Countries, the Regional Focus Forum for European Countries, the Regional Focus Forum for Arab Countries and the Regional Focus Forum for North America.

As part of the Investment Destinations Forums, Azerbaijan, Slovenia, Moscow, Nigeria and Cambodia will showcase key investment opportunities across technology, renewable energy, industry and tourism, to attract investors and strengthen international economic cooperation.

In parallel with AIM Congress, the third edition of the World Local Production Forum (WLPF) will be held in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Forum brings together more than 8,000 experts and government officials from 180 countries, along with major multinational corporations.

Since its launch in 2021, the Forum has successfully established itself as a multilateral ecosystem for the local production sector, serving as a unique global platform that unites policymakers, private sector leaders and key stakeholders. The Forum aims to enhance cooperation, create partnerships, develop strategies and drive collective efforts toward sustainable and high-quality local production.

2025 AIM Congress Partners

AIM Congress, which is supported by more than 400 local, international and global partners, seeks to unify efforts, strengthen collaboration and highlight the role of investment in driving economic development, fostering innovation and enhancing the sustainability of key sectors. Among the prominent partners are Saud Bahwan Group (Oman) as a "Strategic Partner," Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) as a "Lead Partner," Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security as a "Gold Partner," International Development Bank as a "Gold Partner," Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development as an "Gold Partner," Abu Dhabi Ports, Awqaf Abu Dhabi, and Ajman Chamber are silver partners, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi as the "Cultural Destination Partner," (ADGM) as the "Future Finance Partner," Abu Dhabi Chamber as "Global Trade Partner", and UAE Chambers as "supporting partner".

The list of partners also includes the Investment and Technology Promotion Office - United Nations Industrial Development Organization (Bahrain), Siemens UAE and Middle East as "Global Manufacturing Partners," IFZA, a regional leader in the UAE Smart Cities Council, GSMA, WeGo, UN-Habitat as "Future Cities Partners," AI 360 INNOVATION and AI Alliance as "Digital Economy Partners," and media partners such as Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media Network, NABD Platform and Arabian Business Magazine.

The Conference

The sessions of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) portfolio will commence with the Leaders' Panel, titled "The Art of Diplomacy and Foreign Direct Investment as a Catalyst for Global Unity." This session will explore the role and impact of strategic investments in promoting shared prosperity, strengthening international relations and enhancing cultural understanding.

A distinguished group of global leaders with expertise in leveraging investments to build partnerships and drive global stability will discuss key issues, including regional economic integration and FDI to boost cross-border investments in Africa, the future of FDI and the role of emerging technologies in global investment flows, the investment landscape in the geopolitical era-new challenges and opportunities and the role of technology in shaping new investment destinations, from startups to smart cities.

Within the Future Finance portfolio , financial sector leaders will explore the evolving landscape of financial services in the session titled "The Finance Industry in Four Years - Forecasting Technological and Regulatory Changes and Ongoing Transformation of Financial Services." The session will explore the latest trends, including the adoption of AI, blockchain, digital payments and their impact on financial institutions. The rising role of Fintech companies in reshaping the financial sector will also be highlighted, along with the challenges faced by traditional banks in adapting to these shifts.

The Future of Finance track includes sessions such as "The Future of Banking: Beyond Digital - Finance in a Decentralized World," "Mastering AI, Blockchain and Machine Learning Applications in Banking, Payments and Wealth Management," "Reimagining the Future of Wealth Creation: Where Finance Meets Innovation and Purpose," "Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrencies: Innovations in Financial Infrastructure and Digital Asset Management," "Regulating Digital Currencies vs. Innovation: Can the Right Balance Be Achieved?" and "Global Insights on Debt Markets."

The Leaders' Panel within the Digital Economy portfolio will explore strategies for generating profits in future virtual economies and examine how virtual spaces-from digital gaming to digital assets and blockchain technologies-are transforming into dynamic economic environments while addressing the strategic and ethical challenges of monetization in these worlds.

Key sessions in the Digital Economy track include "From Genomics and AI to Healthcare: How Digital Technologies Are Transforming Global Health," "Building Great Digital Transformations: Leveraging Generative and Predictive AI to Create Equitable Digital Systems," "The Future of Work and the Digital Economy: The Intersection of Technological Innovation and Human Skills," and "Bridging the Connectivity Gap - Expanding Digital Access and Laying the Foundations for Global Technological Inclusion." Additionally, discussions will explore technology-driven investment strategies and the expansion of digital economies.

The congress dedicated sessions to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within the Entrepreneurship portfolio , including the "Leadership Strategy for SME Growth - Achieving Success at Scale" session, "Building a Scalable Global Business Model for SMEs: Mastering Technology-Driven Growth" session, "Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Crafting SME Strategies for Societal Impact" session, "Unlocking Finance for the Agriculture Sector to Drive Economic Transformation and Leverage Islamic Finance Opportunities" session, "The Role of SMEs in Creating the Factories of the Future in the Era of Industry 5.0" session and "Building Societal Trust in Digital Economies Through Blockchain Technology" session.

The Startups and Unicorns portfolio will kick off with the Leaders' Panel, titled "2025 Perspective: Startup Financing Strategies and Exit Plans." This session will explore the diversity of financing options, including incubator programs, government incentives, self-funding, venture capital, crowdfunding and debt financing-discussing the benefits and risks of each.

The discussion will also cover startup financing strategies and exit plans, as well as the approaches taken by startups and investors in this space. It examines how a well-crafted exit strategy-whether through mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings (IPOs), or strategic partnerships-can maximize returns for investors and founders.

Key sessions within the Startups and Unicorns track include "European Unicorn Sessions: Restoring Investment Valuations to an Upward Trajectory," "Growth Strategies for Agri-Tech Startups," "Entrepreneurs' Mental Health: Challenges and Opportunities," and "The Thriving Startup Ecosystem in the MENA Region."

Participants will also explore the crucial role of leadership in startup success, identifying the key traits of successful startup leaders, alongside discussions on technological advancements and the latest developments in the startup ecosystem.

The Future Cities portfolio will focus on the role of technology investments in smart urban development. The Leaders' Panel, titled "The Next Horizon - Building Smart Cities through Technology Investment Strategies," will bring together experts from various sectors to discuss how advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and smart infrastructure are shaping future cities. Thus, the strategies required to make them more sustainable and inclusive. Key topics in the Future Cities track include "The Future Architect: Reimagining Cities for the Next Generations," "The Real Estate Revolution and the Role of PropTech in Urban Housing," "Digital Twins: Reshaping Urban Planning Through Virtual Worlds," and "Mobility Systems 2030."

Panel discussions will be led by investment community leaders and experts, delving into the core portfolios of the AIM Congress, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future of Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurs.

