Ron Austin Law is proud to announce that its principal attorney, Ron Austin, has received the Peer AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Ron Austin of Ron Austin Law Awarded Peer AV Preeminent Rating From Martindale-Hubbell

The Peer AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell is the highest peer rating standard awarded to lawyers who demonstrate their dedication to leadership and excellence in law. This coveted rating, determined following an extensive peer review in the areas of legal ability, professionalism, and ethical standards, indicates that Ron ranks at the highest peer rating standard.

Commenting on the win, Ron Austin thanked the entire Ron Austin Law team for their unwavering focus on upholding the highest level of excellence in personal injury law. He explained that this award serves as a significant industry validation of Ron Austin Law's standing as a leading personal injury law firm in Louisiana. "Receiving this prestigious award is an incredible honor and a reflection of our firm's dedication to being an advocate for justice," he said. "It is great to have all the hard work our team has put in be recognized by our peers."

Ron Austin Law has a rich history of being a trusted advocate for individuals and families facing personal injury challenges. With over $1 billion recovered for clients and a combined 88 years of legal experience, the firm has established itself as the go-to home of professional and experienced Louisiana personal injury lawyers. For the personal injury law firm, the Martindale-Hubbell Peer AV Preeminent Rating is more than an award recognizing its principal attorney - it is an affirmation of the firm's efforts to drive results and meaningful change for clients.

Ron Austin shared that his team embodies his vision to deliver legal expertise with compassionate advocacy. "Accolades like these inspire us to keep pushing for legal excellence and to champion fairness in the justice system," Ron said. "My approach has always been anchored in service, integrity, and justice. We focus on personalized, results-driven legal representation because those are the values we bring to every case." He added, "For us, practicing law is about more than legal strategy - it's about people. We're committed to making sure every client is truly heard and respected."





With every recognition, the nationally recognized leader in mass tort litigation embarks on expanding their legal acumen. Ron revealed that this endorsement from legal peers not only validates the firm's excellence in law but also renews its focus on providing accessible legal services. "In the past, we have taken our successes as a foundation for growth and we plan to continue building upon our successes. We remain committed to offering comprehensive legal services that maintain the highest ethical standards in order to lessen the concerns of our clients."

Visit Ron Austin Law's profile on Martindale-Hubbell to learn more about what the Peer AV Preeminent Rating means for the firm. For more information on the firm, its attorneys, and services, visit the website.

