Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q1 report on 23 April starting at 09:00am (CEST)

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will release its Q1 2025 report on Wednesday 23 April 2025 at 08:00 am (CEST). A conference call and webcast will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:00 am (CEST) and continuing until 10:00 am (CEST). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President & CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used during the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the release of the report.

Enter the conference call and download presentation material at:

assaabloy.com/investors

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 5051 00 31
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 207 107 06 13
  • Participants in US should call +1 631 570 56 13
  • Other international numbers available HERE

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Isabelle Ewerlöf, Investor Relations Officer, tel: +46 8 506 485 74

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloy-s-q1-report-on-23-april-starting-at-09-00am--cest-,c4131036

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4131036/3368362.pdf

Q1 invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloys-q1-report-on-23-april-starting-at-0900am-cest-302420666.html

