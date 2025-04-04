The International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that energy innovation is slowing as shifting priorities and financing changes hinder progress, despite past investments driving economic and security gains. Investment in global energy innovation is losing momentum, according to a new report from the IEA. The "The State of Energy Innovation" report highlights a slowdown in technology advancements due to shifts in financing and policy priorities, the IEA said, despite innovation remaining critical to national energy strategies. The report noted that innovation activity has steadily increased in recent ...

