Vaxil Bio Ltd.: Vaxil: Management and Operational Update

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. ("Vaxil" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VXL), is pleased to make the following updates regarding the Company's activities, management and operations.

The Company is pleased to announce the Mr. Daniel Bloch, a current director of the Company has joined the audit committee of Vaxil, effective immediately. The audit committee now comprises Dr. Ari Kellen, Dr. Shawn Langer and Mr. Daniel Bloch, all independent directors.

The board of directors remains unchanged, and comprises Mr. Gadi Levin (Chairperson and CEO), Dr. Ari Kellen (independent director), Dr. Shawn Langer (independent director) and Mr. Daniel Bloch (independent director).

The Company further wishes to update its shareholders that the Company's stock will resume trading on April 7, 2025 and that the TSXV has placed the Company on a 90-day notice to transfer to NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Gadi Levin, the Company's Chairperson and CEO said "The Company will continue to actively explore other strategic options for maximizing shareholder value."

Finaly, the Company advises that in order to preserve its cash resources, the Company will close its Israeli subsidiaries and absent cease to renew core patents.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The Company is presently evaluating whether to continue to develop ImMucin or to pursue other business, which may or may not be in the biotechnology industry, in order to enhance shareholder value.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

Contact Information

For further information please visit https://vaxil-bio.com/ or contact:

Gadi Levin, CEO

info@vaxil-bio.com

647-558-5564