Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces March 2025 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 533 Bitcoin in March 2025

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining, announces unaudited production and operations updates for March 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for March 2025



Comparison (%) Metric



March 2025 1 February 2025 1 March 2024

Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced



533 470 425

13 % 25 % Average Bitcoin Produced per Day

17.2 16.8 13.7

2 % 25 % Bitcoin Held 2



19,223 18,692 8,490

3 % 126 % Bitcoin Sold



- - -

N/A N/A Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds



- - -

N/A N/A Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold

N/A N/A N/A

N/A N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2



33.7 EH/s 33.6 EH/s 12.4 EH/s

0 % 172 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 3

30.3 EH/s 29.4 EH/s 8.6 EH/s

3 % 254 % Power Credits 4



$0.2 million $2.1 million $0.5 million

-92 % -66 % Demand Response Credits 5



$0.7 million $0.7 million $0.7 million

-4 % 1 % Total Power Credits



$0.9 million $2.8 million $1.2 million

-69 % -26 % All-in Power Cost - Total 6



3.8c/kWh 3.6c/kWh 4.1c/kWh

5 % -7 % Fleet Efficiency 2



21.0 J/TH 21.0 J/TH 27.0 J/TH

0 % -22 %

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.

"Riot mined 533 bitcoin in March, which represents a new post-halving production high for the Company," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "The operational improvements our onsite teams have made are demonstrating results in both operating hash rate growth and bitcoin production, despite increases in the network difficulty."

"During March, Altman Solon, a leading consultant to the data center industry, completed its feasibility study in relation to the 600 MW of available capacity at our Corsicana Facility for AI/HPC uses. I'm pleased to report the study highlighted several factors which make the Corsicana site an attractive asset to serve potential AI/HPC tenants looking to accelerate their time to market. Some of the attributes of our Corsicana Facility for AI/HPC use identified in the report included 1.0 GW of secured power, its location in close proximity to Dallas, developable land acreage, and presence of fiber and water onsite. The report also identified the potential to serve both inference AI and cloud type workloads to potential tenants, further strengthening the potential market demand for, and value of, our Corsicana Facility as an AI/HPC data center. We look forward to providing additional updates as we work to continue aggressively developing the available capacity at the Corsicana Facility for these uses."

Altman Solon Feasibility Study Update1

In March, Altman Solon delivered the results of its study to evaluate the feasibility of developing the approximately 600 megawatts ("MW") of remaining power capacity at the Company's Corsicana Facility for AI/HPC uses.

Altman Solon's feasibility study identified four key factors that Riot believes support the site's viability to potentially serve AI/HPC customers in a competitive timeframe:

(i) 1.0 GW of secured power fully approved with a Facilities Extension Agreement ("FEA") in place, 400 MW currently operational, and additional 600 MW substation currently under construction;

(ii) 265 acres of owned land, with approx. 65 acres developable, 35 acres vacant and opportunities to further expand available land;

(iii) Location 60 miles from Dallas, Texas, a Tier-1 Cloud/AI market;

(iv) Additional growth potential through Riot's multi-site portfolio, supply chain capabilities, and powered land acquisition capabilities.

During this period, Riot continued to progress capitalizing on the AI/HPC opportunity across multiple workstreams, and in conjunction with our advisors, will continue to aggressively pursue AI/HPC data center development.

1 This information has been excerpted from the report provided to Riot exclusively for its own internal use and is subject in all respects to the terms and conditions agreed to between Altman Solon and Riot, including restrictions on disclosure and the disclaimer of third-party beneficiaries. This information is being provided on a non-reliance basis and any such reliance by you shall be at your own risk. Except with respect to Riot, Altman Solon, LP and its subsidiaries (i) disclaim any and all contractual and other responsibilities, warranties, and duties with respect to that report (including the excerpts thereof contained in this document) and (ii) shall have no liability whatsoever resulting from the disclosure of the excerpts of that report contained in this document to, or reliance on those excerpts by, any recipient.

Investor Events

Jones Healthcare & Technology Innovation Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on April 9 th.

Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers.

