India added 18. 5 GW of utility-scale solar and 4. 59 GW of rooftop PV in 2024. Waaree Energies led the market with a 14. 1% share of solar module shipments. From pv magazine India India installed 18. 5 GW of utility-scale solar and 4. 59 GW of rooftop solar in 2024, according to JMK Research & Analytics' Annual India Solar Report Card for calendar year 2024. Rajasthan led annual solar installations with 7. 5 GW, followed by Gujarat at 5. 1 GW and Tamil Nadu at 1. 4 GW. JMK Research said India will add 22. 8 GW of utility-scale solar and 5. 8 GW of rooftop/onsite solar in 2025. As of Dec. 31, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...