In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside of China, was assessed at $20. 260/kg, or $0. 046/W this week. The global polysilicon market remains stable, with no significant changes in buying and selling dynamics. The average operating rate of global polysilicon manufacturing is around 60%, with a total monthly output of approximately 6,000 MT, according to market sources. However, sales continue to be driven primarily ...

