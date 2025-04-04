Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world's paper company, is announcing senior leadership changes.

Oliver Taudien, senior vice president and general manager, Europe, is leaving the company after a transition period. He has been with Sylvamo since its inception as a spinoff of International Paper in 2021. During his 27-year career, he held numerous leadership roles in finance and strategy, information technology and general management.

Shawn Lawson will become senior vice president and general manager, Europe, effective May 1. She joins Sylvamo from International Paper, where she held positions of increasing responsibility over the last 20 years, most recently serving as vice president and general manager, European Packaging.

"I appreciate Oliver's many contributions and his leadership in establishing Sylvamo in Europe," said Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer. "I am excited to welcome Shawn, who will help us continue to pursue our vision of being the employer, supplier and investment of choice across Europe and around the world."

Lawson will be based in Madrid, Spain.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world's paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2024 were $3.8 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

