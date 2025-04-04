Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Capital Family & Divorce Law Group is proud to announce that its principal attorney, Tamar (Tammy) Begun, has been awarded with the recognition of Super Lawyers, Top 5% in Maryland Family Law 2024. This prestigious recognition certifies Begun's commitment to superiority and ethical standards, further cementing her position as a leader in the community.

Capital Family & Divorce Law Group Celebrates Tammy Begun's Super Lawyers Top 5% Recognition in Maryland Family Law 2024

Super Lawyers honors top attorneys nationwide across a range of practice areas and firm sizes through a patented process of independent research and peer evaluation. Their patented selection process is peer influenced, and research driven, selecting the top-rated attorneys to the Super Lawyers lists each year. Earning the title of Super Lawyers Top 5% in Maryland Family Law, 2024 is a huge testament that reflects Tammy Begun's exceptional expertise, commitment, and impact in the field of family law.

"I am absolutely honored to be given this recognition.", Tammy Begun stated, "My passion is assisting families as they navigate complicated legal matters with empathy and good strategic counsel, and this recognition helps to further my dedication to providing the highest quality of representation."

Capital Family & Divorce Law Group of Price Benowitz LLP., also known as Maryland Divorce Lawyers, has a rich history of being a trusted advocate for individuals and families facing family law challenges. Their team of fierce advocates takes pride in having represented over one thousand clients facing family law issues ranging from divorce and child custody to marital agreements, domestic violence, and more. Super Lawyers Top 5% recognition is more than an award acknowledging its principal attorney - it is an affirmation of the firm's efforts to drive results and meaningful change for clients.

"Awards like this encourage us to keep working hard for outstanding legal work and integrity in the system. My example-of service, integrity, and justice-means we deliver personalized, results-driven service. Those guiding principles shape our practice and guide every case we accept. To us, the law isn't just a court process; it's people. We make sure each client feels heard, valued, and represented with the highest degree of care and professionalism," continues Tammy Begun of Capital Family & Divorce Law Group.

Visit Tammy Begun's profile on Super Lawyers to learn more about what the Top 5% of Family Law attorneys in Maryland means for the firm. For more information on the firm, its attorneys, and services, visit the website.

About Tamar (Tammy) Begun

Specializing in family law, adoption, and child custody cases, Tammy Begun is known for her passionate approach to helping clients navigate challenging family situations. With over 30 years of experience practicing law, Begun, a family law attorney, is based in Rockville, Maryland. She is also certified as a mediator for child custody and marital property matters. Tammy Begun is a proud Partner and Head of the Family Law Division at Capital Family & Divorce Law Group of Price Benowitz LLP.

