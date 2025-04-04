Regulatory News:

Titan Cement International S.A. (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces its updated Financial Calendar for 2025, including the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Ex-dividend date, the Record date and the Dividend payment date following the Company's Board of Directors' decision on March 26, 2025. The dividend distribution of €3.00 per share and the respective dates are subject to approval by the Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting which will take place on May 8, 2025.

4 April 2025 Publication of the Integrated Annual Report 2024 5 May 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 8 May 2025 Publication of the first quarter 2025 results 8 May 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 30 June 2025 Ex-dividend date 1 July 2025 Record date 3 July 2025 Dividend payment date 31 July 2025 Publication of the second quarter and half year 2025 results 6 November 2025 Publication of the third quarter and nine months 2025 results

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs over 5,700 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titan-cement.com.

