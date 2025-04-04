restor3d, a leader in 3D printed, personalized orthopedic implant care, announced today the successful completion of capital raising efforts totaling $38 million. These funding rounds included participation from both existing and new private investors, including Summers Value Partners. The investments will fuel the company's continued growth and the launch of four groundbreaking 3D printed product lines in 2025 and 2026.

"From the beginning, our mission at restor3d has been to transform orthopedic care through personalized, data-driven solutions," said Kurt Jacobus, CEO and Co-Founder of restor3d. "By leveraging advanced 3D printing and AI-driven design, we are restoring mobility and improving lives-whether its helping patients return to work, get back on the golf course, or simply walk without pain. This approach has allowed us to expand market share efficiently, rapidly enter new segments, and drive strong year-over-year growth. This funding allows us to further scale our technology, expand access to truly personalized care, and continue setting new standards in orthopedic treatment. We are redefining what's possible in orthopedics to better serve our surgeons and patients."

As part of our responsible growth strategy, restor3d is rapidly approaching positive operating cash flow, positioning the company to continue reinvesting in innovation and expansion while maintaining financial stability.

restor3d will deploy the capital to advance the commercialization of four new fully 3D printed product lines:

Veritas Reverse Total Shoulder System: Introducing a single tray instrument system making patient-specific implants accessible to a wider shoulder patient population. The patient-specific baseplate allows surgeons to optimize both the joint center of rotation and fixation. Both glenoid and humeral implants feature TIDAL Technology for enhanced bone integration. Pending FDA 510(k) approval.

iTotal Identity 3DP Porous Cementless Total Knee: The first fully cementless, patient-specific knee system, designed for optimal coverage and precise alignment while eliminating intraoperative guesswork. FDA 510(k) clearance received last week

Kinos Modular Stem Total Ankle System: A cutting-edge total ankle system optimized for delivery through an anterior approach, providing enhanced surgical flexibility and personalized fit. FDA 510(k) clearance received late last year

Velora 3DP Porous Acetabular System: A next-generation porous hip cup designed to promote osseointegration by incorporating TIDAL Technology and long-term stability in hip arthroplasty procedures. Pending FDA 510(k) approval.

This funding marks a pivotal moment for restor3d as it accelerates the development and adoption of personalized orthopedic solutions at scale. By harnessing proprietary 3D printing technology, the company is enhancing surgical precision, patient outcomes, and procedural efficiency-reshaping the future of orthopedics.

For more information about restor3d, visit www.restor3d.com

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in 3D printed patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise and intellectual property in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, distribution challenges, market trends and demand, product efficacy and safety concerns, product or raw material availability and other supply constraints. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

