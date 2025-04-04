Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
03.04.25
16:27 Uhr
2,870 Euro
+0,030
+1,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6102,63212:31
2,6062,63012:30
PR Newswire
04.04.2025 12:18 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Remuneration and Corporate Governance reports for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2024.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

CONTACT:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2024,c4130951

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/4130951/3368904.pdf

AKSO - Annual report 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/4130951/3368905.zip

5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2024-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4130951/b018820671e2b25e.pdf

Remuneration Report 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4130951/92fd69f5d70e16b6.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-annual-remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2024-302420705.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.