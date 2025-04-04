OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2024.
The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.
Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
CONTACT:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611
Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2024,c4130951
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/4130951/3368904.pdf
AKSO - Annual report 2024
https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/4130951/3368905.zip
5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2024-12-31-en.zip
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4130951/b018820671e2b25e.pdf
Remuneration Report 2024
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4130951/92fd69f5d70e16b6.pdf
Corporate Governance Report 2024
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-annual-remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2024-302420705.html