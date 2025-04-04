flatex was once again named Broker of the Year in the main category "Best Online Broker" and "Best ETF Fund Broker" in the 2025 "Broker Election"

For the first time, flatex secured first place in the "Best Crypto Broker" category, following the launch of its Crypto offering only in December 2024

The awards are based on the votes of over 87,000 retail investors

The results of the 2025 "Broker Election" published on Wednesday named flatex "Broker of the Year" in three categories. In the categories "Best Online Broker" and "Best ETF Fund Broker", which are traditionally the most important ones for flatex, a clear majority of participating retail investors once again opted for flatex's price, product and service offering.

flatex consistently secures top positions in these categories, having earned five first-place and one second-place ranking over the past three years. Following the launch of its Crypto offering in December 2024, flatex quickly secured the top spot in investor ratings, thanks to its emphasis on low total costs and high transparency.

flatex's "Broker Election" rankings

2022 2023 2024 2025 Best Online Broker 1 1 2 1 Best ETF Fund Broker 1 1 1 1 Best Crypto Broker 1

Tobias Spreiter, responsible for Product Development at flatex, said: "We take great pride in these three prestigious awards and particularly in the consistency with which flatex has placed itself at the top of the German online brokerage landscape in terms of customer perception. The fact that flatex is already considered as the best Crypto offering on the market after just a few months demonstrates our success in attracting crypto-savvy investors through our commitment to lowest total costs, high transparency, and reliability."

About the 2025 "Broker Election"

From March 1 to 31, 2025, over 87,000 traders and retail investors voted for their favorite broker across 6 categories: Online Broker, ETF Fund Broker, Daytrade Broker, CFD Broker, Forex Broker and Crypto Broker. The detailed results of the 2025 "Broker Election" can be found on brokerwahl.de.

flatexDEGIRO AG (www.flatexdegiro.com, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR)

flatexDEGIRO AG is one of the leading and fastest growing online brokers in Europe and offers its services in 16 countries. The company most recently held assets of around 70 billion in more than 3 million customer accounts and processed an average of more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers in recent years.

Via three brokerage platforms DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade flatexDEGIRO offers access to trading on around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as over-the-counter direct trading. Customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves particularly active traders.

Brokerage and the banking business associated with securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO has proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250404813738/en/

Contacts:

Contact for the media:

Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700

Head of IR Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404

Director Investor Relations laura.hecker@flatexdegiro.com