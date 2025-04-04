Nature's Best: Nature's Best Experts Reveal 6 Underrated Nutrients for Stronger Bones - Beyond Just Calcium

1 in 6 UK adults have insufficient vitamin D, reducing calcium absorption

Higher protein intake is linked to stronger bones and a lower fracture risk

Omega-3 intake is associated with a 29% lower risk of osteoporosis

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When we think of building and maintaining strong bones, calcium often takes centre stage.

However, with over 3 million people affected by osteoporosis in the UK, experts say it's time to look beyond calcium alone.

Nature's Best, a leading UK vitamin and supplement brand, reveals six crucial elements beyond calcium that can help support your bones:

Vitamin D. Essential for calcium absorption, yet approximately 1 in 6 adults in the UK have insufficient levels, according to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, increasing the risk of weakened bones, fractures, and osteoporosis

Zinc. Often associated with immune function and wound healing, zinc has also been linked to improved bone density. A study published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders found higher zinc intake is associated with reduced risk of osteoporosis and osteopenia

Protein. According to a UK Biobank study, increased protein intake significantly lowers fracture risk, particularly in adults over 60

Vitamin K. Often overlooked, vitamin K - especially K2 - has been shown to improve bone mineral density in the lumbar spine of older adults

Omega-3. Best known for heart and brain health, omega-3s also support bone health. A cross-sectional study linked higher omega-3 intake to a 29% reduced risk of osteoporosis

Vitamin B12. A 2024 study revealed that adults with lower B12 levels who took B-vitamin supplements saw a 1.2% increase in bone mineral density over two years, compared to the 0.5% decrease in those who did not take a supplement

Pauline Peh, Brand Lead of Nature's Best, said: "We all know how essential calcium is for our bones; however, it is important to remember that calcium alone is not enough to maintain bone health.

"Research and studies show how key nutrients like vitamin D, protein, zinc, omega-3, and vitamin K2 work together to support bone mineral density, aid calcium absorption, and reduce the risk of brittle bones.

"With osteoporosis affecting millions of people, this research shows how it is never too late to start prioritising your health."

