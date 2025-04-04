As per 9 April 2025 the nominal value of the A and B shares issued by Rockwool A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN codes will be changed.

The last day of trading A and B shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each will be 8 April 2025.

ISIN DK0010219070 New ISIN: DK0063855085 Name: Rockwool A Volume before split: 9,817,839 shares of DKK 10 each (DKK 98,178,390) Volume after split: 98,178,390 shares of DKK 1 each (DKK 98,178,390 New nominal value: DKK 1 Unchanged short name: ROCK A Unchanged orderbook ID: 3454

ISIN DK0010219153 New ISIN: DK0063855168 Name: Rockwool B Volume before split: 11,802,870 shares of DKK 10 each (DKK 118,028,700) Volume after split: 118,028,700 shares of DKK 1 each (DKK 118,028,700) New nominal value: DKK 1 Unchanged short name: ROCK B Unchanged orderbook ID: 3456

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66