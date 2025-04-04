As per 9 April 2025 the nominal value of the A and B shares issued by Rockwool A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN codes will be changed.
The last day of trading A and B shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each will be 8 April 2025.
|ISIN
|DK0010219070
|New ISIN:
|DK0063855085
|Name:
|Rockwool A
|Volume before split:
|9,817,839 shares of DKK 10 each (DKK 98,178,390)
|Volume after split:
|98,178,390 shares of DKK 1 each (DKK 98,178,390
|New nominal value:
|DKK 1
|Unchanged short name:
|ROCK A
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|3454
|ISIN
|DK0010219153
|New ISIN:
|DK0063855168
|Name:
|Rockwool B
|Volume before split:
|11,802,870 shares of DKK 10 each (DKK 118,028,700)
|Volume after split:
|118,028,700 shares of DKK 1 each (DKK 118,028,700)
|New nominal value:
|DKK 1
|Unchanged short name:
|ROCK B
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|3456
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
