Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the AI-powered decentralized productivity platform, has announced a series of performance upgrades tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprise developers operating in Web3. These enhancements improve execution speed, resource handling, and development flexibility, making it easier for teams to build and deploy AI solutions within decentralized environments.

The latest improvements enhance response times, reduce memory overhead, and expand API access across Atua AI's suite of tools including Chat, Writer, and Classifier. This ensures developers can build scalable AI-powered dApps and automation workflows with more reliability and lower latency across chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and XRP Ledger. The platform now supports concurrent executions, improved data streaming, and more efficient model usage-all aimed at streamlining enterprise-level deployment.

Atua AI has also introduced new developer-focused resources including expanded SDKs, modular AI templates, and multichain testing environments. These tools empower teams to rapidly prototype, integrate, and launch intelligent features while leveraging the TUA token for premium automation and customization capabilities. With enhanced architecture and enterprise-ready performance, Atua AI positions itself as a preferred infrastructure layer for decentralized AI development.

As demand for secure, intelligent, and scalable AI solutions grows across the blockchain industry, Atua AI continues to evolve in lockstep with developer needs-ensuring speed, reliability, and innovation remain central to the platform experience.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

