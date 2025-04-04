The European Union has launched a €600 million ($662. 6 million) call for proposals to fund cross-border energy infrastructure projects that will connect or impact the energy systems of two or more member states. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 16. The European Commission announced a €600 million call for proposals for cross-border energy infrastructure projects. The call targets Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs). PCIs are critical infrastructure projects linking or impacting energy systems across two or more EU countries, while PMIs connect EU countries' ...

