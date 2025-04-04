The call for applications for the Electricity Storage and Related Infrastructure Programme, aimed at enhancing the stability of the Polish power grid, will remain open until May 30, 2025. From ESS News The Polish National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOSiGW) opened on April 4 a call for applications to co-finance energy storage facilities. The much-awaited subsidy scheme aims to improve the stability of the national power grid and the country's energy security. More than PLN 4 billion ($1 billion) provided by the European Union's Modernization Fund will be distributed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...