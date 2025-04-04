EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.04.2025 / 13:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Gerresheimer AG Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 Postal code: 40468 City: Duesseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Scott Ferguson

Date of birth: 28 March 1974

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 March 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.64 % 3.26 % 4.89 % 34540000 Previous notification 1.64 % 3.91 % 5.55 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0LD6E6 0 565600 0.00 % 1.64 % Total 565600 1.64 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps 05.10.2027 Anytime 239061 0.69 % Swaps 07.03.2028 Anytime 143 0.00 % Swaps 03.11.2027 Anytime 4423 0.01 % Swaps 09.02.2028 Anytime 227600 0.66 % Swaps 05.01.2028 Anytime 8016 0.02 % Swaps 16.12.2026 Anytime 537115 1.56 % Swaps 07.02.2028 Anytime 9260 0.03 % Swaps 06.12.2027 Anytime 829 0.00 % Swaps 30.09.2026 Anytime 18158 0.05 % Swaps 11.02.2027 Anytime 12300 0.04 % Swaps 16.02.2027 Anytime 12300 0.04 % Swaps 17.02.2027 Anytime 35600 0.10 % Swaps 07.10.2026 Anytime 19595 0.06 % Total 1124400 3.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Scott Ferguson % % % Uncas GP LLC % % % Sachem Head Capital Management LP % % % - % % % Scott Ferguson % % % Sachem Head GP LLC % % % Sachem Head LP % % % - % % % Scott Ferguson % % % Sachem Head GP LLC % % % Sachem Head Master LP % % % - % % % Scott Ferguson % % % SH Stony Creek GP LLC % % % SH Stony Creek LP % % % SH Stony Creek Master Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

03 Apr 2025





