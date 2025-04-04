London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - (The Net-Zero Circle) - Following the remarkable success of the inaugural edition, The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR, in official partnership with Chile's Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Mining, and InvestChile, is proud to announce the 2nd Chile Energy Transition Summit. The Summit will be held from 27-28 August 2025 in Santiago, Chile, and will once again serve as a premier platform for accelerating investment, innovation, and strategic collaboration across the clean energy, critical minerals, and industrial decarbonisation sectors.

The 2025 edition is designed as an exclusive, high-impact gathering, welcoming only the top 150-200 decision-makers in the energy sector. This carefully limited capacity ensures a premium networking environment-bringing together government officials, global energy leaders, critical mineral experts, and institutional investors to forge strategic partnerships and unlock transformative opportunities. With a curated agenda focused on Chile's most forward-looking industries-clean energy, hydrogen, lithium, and large-scale decarbonisation-the Summit provides a platform where real deals are initiated and long-term collaborations are born.

Event Highlights

Ministerial Keynotes outlining Chile's national strategies on decarbonisation, energy resilience, and the future of mining and critical minerals.

Focused sessions on utility-scale storage, green hydrogen, grid infrastructure, and clean energy investments.

Critical Minerals in Focus : Explore Chile's leadership in lithium, copper, and rare earth development as the world races to secure supply chains.

Exclusive case studies , including Oasis de Atacama , one of Latin America's most ambitious solar-plus-storage megaprojects.

Curated 1:1 B2B and B2G meetings connecting project developers, investors, government stakeholders, and OEMs.

Participation from leading international institutions, energy technology providers, and fund managers scaling activity in Chile and Latin America.

About the Organisers

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specialised in energy, mining, and investment promotion. With a proven track record of connecting governments with industry and investors, IN-VR drives strategic growth across emerging markets through high-impact events, advisory, and thought leadership.

The Ministry of Energy of Chile is responsible for formulating national policies to ensure sustainable, secure, and inclusive energy development.



The Ministry of Mining of Chile oversees the country's strategic mineral resources and supports responsible mining development to advance the country's economic and environmental objectives.



InvestChile is the government's official investment promotion agency, working to attract foreign investment in strategic sectors such as clean energy and mining.

Quotes from Key Figures

"Our collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Mining, and InvestChile reflects our commitment to fostering global partnerships and driving sustainable growth in the energy transition sector. We look forward to welcoming participants to Santiago," stated Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR.

"After the success of the first edition, we are confident that this year's summit will be even more impactful, offering abundant opportunities to explore and drive the future of clean energy and critical minerals in Chile, which are key to the global energy transition," said Salvatore Di Giovanni Vergara, CEO of InvestChile.

Join Us:

InvestChile, The Ministry of Energy, The Ministry of Mining, and The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR invite all stakeholders in the energy transition, clean energy, and critical minerals sectors to participate in this landmark event. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the conversations shaping the future of energy in Chile and beyond.

For further information, please visit: https://www.netzerocircle.org/event/chile-energy-transition

