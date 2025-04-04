Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its first quarter 2025 production results for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex and ultra-high-grade Kipushi Mine, both in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, before market open on April 7, 2025.

As reported on March 5, 2025, Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi both had strong starts to the year. The Company is not aware of any material events that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price, other than current general market volatility.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ramp-up of the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the phased development of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring its highly prospective, 60-100% owned exploration licenses in the Western Forelands, covering an area over five times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries as the company's next major development projects.

