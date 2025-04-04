Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Zero Negative's work for Boutique Medical's website won Best Web Design in DesignRush's Best Design Awards for March.

Zero Negative's design for Boutique Medical incorporated a minimalist layout with abstract visuals, aligning with the brand's luxury concierge services.

The use of white space and soft, earthy gradients contributed to a structured and visually cohesive interface. The website's navigation was also designed for ease of use, allowing users to access key sections efficiently and improving overall engagement.

DesignRush's Best Design Awards is a monthly initiative that celebrates excellence across six key categories:

Website

Logo

Print

App

Packaging

Video

A team of experienced creatives and design enthusiasts curated each month's winners, selecting work that embodies innovation, artistry, and technical brilliance.

About Zero Negative:

Zero Negative is a Boston-based design agency specializing in web design, custom applications, branding, and UI/UX design. With a focus on innovation and user-centric experiences, the agency has worked with top brands to create impactful digital solutions.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

