Cuba has finished building 130 MW of solar capacity across five locations, with each plant featuring 21. 8 MW. It aims to connect another 1 GW of utility-scale solar to the national grid. The Cuban Ministry of Energy announced the completion of six solar power plants totaling 130. 8 MW in March. Each plant has a capacity of 21. 8 MW and is located across five sites: La Sabana, Granma; Remedios, Villa Clara; La Corúa, Holguín; Jovellanos, Matanzas; and Ciego Norte, Ciego de Ávila. In February, Cuban authorities connected two additional 21. 8 MW solar plants to the grid in Cotorro, near La Havana, ...

