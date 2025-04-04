Utility-scale solar accounted for around half of new solar in Hungary last year, but with no new connection permits for large-scale projects over the last two years, this market segment is predicted to slow in the coming years. Hungary deployed 1. 41 GW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MANAP). The result is slightly down on 2023's record year for solar deployment in Hungary, when over 1. 6 GW was added, and takes the country's cumulative capacity to over 7 GW. Ádám Szolnoki, MANAP President, told pv magazine last year's figures consisted ...

