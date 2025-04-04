Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859121 | ISIN: US8718291078 | Ticker-Symbol: SYY
Tradegate
04.04.25
14:51 Uhr
68,35 Euro
-0,02
-0,03 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,9868,6415:06
67,9968,6615:06
ACCESS Newswire
04.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sysco Corporation: Sysco Houston Powers the Livestock Show & Rodeo, Feeding 2.5 Million and Donating Leftovers to Houston Food Bank

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Originally published on LinkedIn

Feeding 2.5 million people over three weeks is no small task-but our Sysco Houston team makes it happen. From months of planning to supporting a diverse food scene, Sysco is proud to fuel the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And when the event wraps up, we ensure leftover food is donated to the Houston Food Bank, minimizing waste and maximizing impact.

A huge thank you to our incredible colleagues for their hard work and dedication, and to KHOU 11 for sharing our story!

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.