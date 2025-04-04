Sysco Corporation: Sysco Houston Powers the Livestock Show & Rodeo, Feeding 2.5 Million and Donating Leftovers to Houston Food Bank

Originally published on LinkedIn

Feeding 2.5 million people over three weeks is no small task-but our Sysco Houston team makes it happen. From months of planning to supporting a diverse food scene, Sysco is proud to fuel the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And when the event wraps up, we ensure leftover food is donated to the Houston Food Bank, minimizing waste and maximizing impact.

A huge thank you to our incredible colleagues for their hard work and dedication, and to KHOU 11 for sharing our story!

