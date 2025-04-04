Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan approved by shareholders at its Annual General and Special meeting held on February 28, 2025, the Board of Directors has granted 3,380,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. A total of 925,000 options will vest immediately, while 2,455,000 options will vest over a period of 12 months, subject to regulatory acceptance. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of CAD$0.70. The incentive stock options have a term of five years, expiring on April 4, 2030 or following the departure of the option-holder. Following this stock option grant, the Company will have a total of 6,260,750 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 6.27% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 30,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Gold Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

