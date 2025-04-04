The "European Handbook of Medical Devices Regulatory Affairs 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Handbook is the definitive guide to Medical Devices Regulations throughout Europe.

As medical device quality assurance and regulatory affairs professionals, it can be challenging to stay on top of changes happening in our industry. That is why this Handbook for QA/RA professionals in the medical device and IVD industry was created.

Medical device regulation around the world has gained more importance than ever. Governments and regulatory bodies across the region have put in place new regulatory systems or refined the existing ones. A registered product requires a lot of technical documentation to prove its efficacy, safety, and quality. A smooth and successful registration process demands soft skills for dealing with various key stakeholders in the government, testing centers, hospitals, and among doctors.

This Handbook is an excellent reference for understanding what is required to bring medical devices to market under the many different regulatory systems in this important region. It begins by providing a solid background to concepts such as device classification, clinical trials, and labeling. Detailed information is then provided for each country. It is a useful tool as companies and innovators are increasingly looking worldwide to market existing products but also provide a launching pad for new technologies.

This comprehensive Handbook is essential for researchers in medical devices who want to get early exposure to safety and efficacy issues, and for marketing/sales personnel who need to know the various institutions that approve regulatory matters for market accessibility. The contacts listed in the chapters are valuable and will lead readers to have their first approach in understanding the dynamic process involved in regulatory affairs.

Key Features:

Covers medical device regulatory system in different countries, ISO standards for medical devices, clinical trial and regulatory requirements, and documentation for application

Provides substantial background materials relevant to the particular area to have a better understanding of regulatory affairs

Presents contributions from authors working in regulatory organizations

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

European Union: All 27 countries

Europe (Non-EU): Norway Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, UK

The European Handbook of Medical Device Regulatory Affairs is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The medical device industry will find this book immensely useful to understand the regulatory environment. Additionally, it can be used to better understand and access the European market. Industry professionals will find it very useful for their research and development projects, and it will ensure that the product developed by them adheres to the regulatory environment.

