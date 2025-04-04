Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that in connection with the hiring of one senior leader, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of Definitive Healthcare's Board of Directors granted inducement awards. The Committee granted Jeff Moyer, Definitive Healthcare's new SVP of Growth and Sales Operations, an inducement award consisting of 364,432 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs"), effective April 3, 2025. These awards were individually negotiated and granted as an inducement material to Mr. Moyer's respective commencement of employment with Definitive Healthcare in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each of the awards is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare's 2023 Inducement Plan (the "Plan") and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

Mr. Moyer's RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Mr. Moyer's continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on April 1, 2026; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

