Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems provide update on in-court restructuring proceedings

Investor news

Green Hydrogen Systems provide update on in-court restructuring proceedings

Kolding, Denmark, 4 April 2025 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (the "Company") today announces an update to the in-court restructuring proceedings of the Company, following the adoption of the statutory restructuring plan adopted on the creditors meeting on 1 April 2025.

Attached is the creditor information letter no. 3.

The next creditor information letter on the restructuring proceedings will be circulated no later than three months after the commencement of the restructuring proceedings on 10 March 2025, cf. section 11 f of the Danish Bankruptcy Act. The creditor information letter will include an update to the creditors on all material aspects regarding the restructuring proceedings.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ole Sommerlund, Head of Legal

E-mail: oso@greenhydrogen.dk

Phone: +45 2784 6991