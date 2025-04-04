Helium SEO: Digital Marketing Trailblazers

Guided by thought leaders and driven by data, Helium SEO powers measurable client growth through paid advertising and search engine optimization services.

In the digital age, being findable online is as crucial as it is challenging, especially with the influx of content from the generative AI boom. An internet presence can be the difference between a company reaching potential consumers from the top of a search engine or competitors reaching them first.

Helium SEO Staff



Data-driven digital marketing agency Helium SEO provides a competitive edge in the online space. With several digital offerings, namely paid advertising and search engine optimization (SEO), Helium guides clients through everything from search engine marketing (SEM) and pay-per-click to social media advertising, website design, and conversion rate optimization. For one client, Helium increased its number of keywords by 697% and site traffic by over 400%.

"Understanding SEO is a superpower. Our planning, preparation, and research focuses on helping clients' businesses grow," says Scott Sutter, director of sales. " The ability to create attention in the online space and turn that attention into revenue is invaluable."

Many clients do not know exactly what they are looking for when they reach out to Helium. Sutter's team collaborates with clients to define specific and sophisticated goals and discuss how those will affect the company's growth trajectory. Once the exact outcome is determined, the team can determine which tool set will work best.

"I want to determine the numbers behind the success that you're looking for," says Sutter. "If that means a company wants to grow by 20% in 2025, and to do so they need 200 new leads of which 30% need to be closed, we'll show them exactly how to use SEO and paid ads to get there."

Leading the Way

The founders of Helium, Tim Warren, CEO, and Paul DeMott, chief technology officer, are published in high-profile publications upwards of 10 times a year, where they share progressive SEO and SEM strategies. Warren and DeMott are entrenched in the digital marketing space, speaking to subject-matter experts, embracing continual education, and reading new data such as Google patents.

This leadership translates to Helium's cutting-edge technology. The team has created an entire database of websites for internal tests to measure the effectiveness of different aspects of digital marketing, such as link building, content, entity SEO, branded search, and more. The team has also created a dashboard that provides clients with complete visibility into the backlinks Helium is building. Part of Helium's technology focus is its AI content creation tool, Noble. Unlike other SEO tools that boast AI capability, Noble crawls results in real time, builds the SEO variable strategy, and creates high-quality renders of the copy needed to rank for the target keyword in minutes.

Just as important as Helium's technologies are the people behind them. Embracing responsive communication, the team responds to client queries within eight business hours. Rather than placing clients in a binding 12-month contract, Helium offers a month-to-month engagement, which encourages accountability and a consistent quality of work. Helium is eyeing a $100 million valuation over the next 10 years, and part of its plan is strategic acquisition. The team is focused on finding agencies that complement Helium's capabilities and finding ways to acquire or partner with them.

"We want the companies we work with to know we're in the trenches with them," says Sutter. "We have the tough conversations. We celebrate their successes. That's what we believe extraordinary service looks like."

Contact Information

Scott Sutter

Director of Sales

513-502-6636





SOURCE: Helium SEO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire